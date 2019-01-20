Mercy College Hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are many activities happening to celebrate his legacy as a human rights activist.

The Mercy College of Health Sciences is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day peace walk. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon.

Those who are interested are to report to the Sullivan Center on campus in room 102. Staff, students and the general public are invited to attend.

The event will begin with videos and discussions paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., followed by poster making for the slogan #KeepTheDreamAlive, which participants can showcase during the peace walk that will follow.

“So much of what Dr. King stood for is still so relevant today. With our students and even faculty and staff, we wanted to show that Dr. King’s message and dream is still alive today,” said Joelle Stolte, program chair of the professional development committee that created the event.