More Snow Caused Slick Conditions On Interstate 35

DES MOINES, Iowa -- More fresh snow fell over parts of central Iowa Sunday afternoon, catching some drivers at a rest stop off Interstate 35 by surprise.

All the fresh snow accumulating made it difficult for some drivers who were heading north bound on Interstate 35. Some of them said they just wanted to get to where they were going safely.

“I got capris on. My grandkids have flip flops on in the car. We are trying to just get home,” said Christine Oakland of Minnesota.

The snow caught Oakland by surprise. She was driving northbound on I-35, trying to get her family back home to Minnesota after a vacation.

“It's very slick, more so now. It wasn`t as bad when we first hit Iowa but more so now. You can feel it with the wind and the shaking," said Oakland. "With the kids in the back of the car, I am really worried about the roads. There are a lot of cars in ditches and a lot of accidents.”

“The wind is pushing around a lot more and that makes it a little more difficult with visibility and everything. Down in our area, we have had enough snow where the ditches are filling in," said Rory Worthington of Pleasantville. "We probably got six inches with the snow in our area. It was not good."

Heading south on I-35, conditions were treacherous. There were more than a handful of cars stuck on the side of the road.

The Iowa State Patrol reminds you that if you do find yourself stuck in a ditch, make sure to call 911. Do not try and get out and help yourself because the cold temperatures are not safe.