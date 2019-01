× Science Center of Iowa Offering Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Science Center of Iowa is offering free general admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Free admission will start Monday at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Following the holiday, the science center will be closed from January 22-25 for maintenance.

The Science Center of Iowa is located in downtown Des Moines at 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.