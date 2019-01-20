Southside Apartment Fire Forces Residents Out of Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dozens of people were left out in the cold after an apartment fire on the southside forced them out of their homes. Some will not be able to return tonight.

That two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment complex at 420 East Mckinley.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials say no one was hurt, but the blaze forced everyone in the complex to evacuate. Firefighters say they saw flames coming out from a third floor balcony. They were able to contain the fire to just one apartment. Crews had to bring a bus to house residents from the freezing temperatures. Fire officials say the cold makes it difficult for them to do their jobs.

“It's harder to move around. You lose your body heat. It's slippery. Easy tasks that are easier when it's nice out are a lot harder,” said Lt. Chris Bolten of the Des Moines Fire Department.

Fire crews say most residents will be able to go back inside tonight, but some on the third floor will have to find somewhere else to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.