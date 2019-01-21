Brenton Skating Plaza Event Offered Warm Clothing Donations for Free Skating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With the frigid cold temperatures, it is hard to imagine being outside without the proper winter clothing. That is why Brenton Skating Plaza has teamed up with the Greater Des Moines Partnership as well as area shelters to host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event with free skating for a warm clothing donation.

They are looking for donations of winter jackets, hats, scarves, mittens and socks.

There is free skating and Hy-Vee breakfast from 5 A.M. to 9 A.M. but the skating plaza will remain open and collecting donations until 9 P.M.

Brenton will reopen for the day at 9 A.M. with normal rates of $9.50 for adults, $6.25 for children and skating rentals are $4.75.