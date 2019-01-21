Iowa Referee Has Life Saved During Middle School Basketball Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In a split second, the 7th grade boys basketball game between Ballard and Perry turned from a friendly sporting event to a life or death situation when referee Bernie Rangel collapsed on the court.

But thanks to parents in the stands, he alive and able to speak with us today.

Rangel is a long-time Iowa referee, officiating six different sports for 30-plus years.

On Thursday night, working a 7th grade boys basketball game in Perry, for the first time he didn`t make it to the end of the game.

Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore tells the heroic story of how those in attendance came together to save Rangel's life.