Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- Cyclones made too many mistakes, missed too many open shots to complete season sweep of #9 Kansas. #24 Iowa State comes up short, 80-76.

26 points for ISU's Marial Shayok; 29 for KU's Dedric Lawson.

Iowa State falls to 4-3 in the Big 12, all three losses are close. Kansas moves back into sole possession of first place, at least until other teams play.

Video courtesy of ESPN/Big 12.