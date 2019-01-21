× Man, Child Die After Vehicle Falls Through Ice on Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa – An adult and child died Sunday after a vehicle went through the ice on a northwest Iowa lake.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office says rescue crews were called out to Storm Lake around 5:40 p.m. Sunday on a report that a vehicle had gone through the ice.

Emergency personnel went out on to the ice and found one adult male and three small children. They were brought to shore and then transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

The adult male and one of the children were pronounced dead later. The other two children were flown by air ambulance to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Law enforcement has not yet released the names of those who died.

Members of the Buena Vista Sheriff’s Office, Storm Lake Police Department, Storm Lake Fire Department, and Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance all responded to the scene an assisted in the rescue operations.