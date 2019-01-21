Mercy College Students and Faculty Honor Martin Luther King Jr. With Peace Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Students, faculty and staff at Mercy College of Health Sciences honored Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The group went on a peace walk around campus.

Participants studied King's message and speeches in the morning and picked out the themes that they feel are still relevant today.

“So much of what Dr. King stood for is still so relevant today. With our students and even faculty and staff, we wanted to show that Dr. King’s message and dream is still alive today,” said Joelle Stolte, program chair of the professional development committee that created the event.

The #KeepTheDreamAlive event was led by the Mercy College faculty and staff.