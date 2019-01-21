× New Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Joins 7 Others in Iowa This Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — California Senator Kamala Harris will be in Iowa in one week, following her announcement Monday that she is running for president in what is already a crowded Democratic field.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is some background on Harris.

Harris will take part in a town hall event with CNN at Drake University in Des Moines next Monday.

That will make Harris the eighth Democrat to schedule an Iowa stop in January.

Longtime Democratic strategist Pete D'Alessandro offered some advice to candidates for 2020. Don't talk about President Donald Trump too much.