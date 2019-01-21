Over 1,000 in Attendance at MLK Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Monday, Iowans and people around the world celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In the Knapp Center at Drake University, the YMCA hosted the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer breakfast. The Knapp Center was filled with people honoring King's legacy of service and equal rights.

Former Drake Relays director Brian Brown was the keynote speaker. Brown talked about unity being more than a theme or something to aspire to. He says it is an action to grapple with and that we should be willing to listen and hear each other, just like King.

“His identity was not just being a man who was a great orator [or] a man who was brilliant. He was a man of conviction. That was his identity. And he spoke life into people, not only when he was asked to come and speak before a crowd, but every Sunday and every day in his church. He spoke life. I challenge you this morning, when injustice in being done, when someone is being wronged, do not remain silent. Speak life,” said Brown.

More than a thousand people attended the prayer breakfast.