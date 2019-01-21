× UNI Athletics Offering Free Tickets to Federal Government Employees During January

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Panther Athletics will provide two free tickets to federal government employees for any event during the remainder of January, announced athletic director David Harris.

To receive two free tickets, federal government employees can show their current valid federal employee ID to the UNI Ticket Office on game days or prior to the event.

The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ticket office is located between the McLeod Center and the UNI-Dome.

You can visit the UNI Athletics website to find schedules of sporting events.