Woman Called Police on Neighbor Who Was Trying To Help Plow Street

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines crews worked through night to clear the roads following this weekend's storm. For some, the roads still didn't get cleared fast enough.

Last week, a woman called police on her neighbor for plowing a part Payton Avenue.

The woman who called police declined an on-camera interview, and the man wanted to remain anonymous.

“I came home and put my plow on and the snow was coming down and I knew it was time to start pushing it out,” the man said.

While clearing snow isn't directly prohibited, the man didn’t want to go on camera.

Jonathan Gano with Des Moines Public Works says there isn't a way to clear snow without breaking the city's ordinance against depositing snow in the right-of-way.

Doing it could get you a fine.

“It’s kind of silly when someone is taking their time energy and gas money to make sure you can get out of your driveway," the man said.

Neighbors we spoke to were thankful.

"I think it's OK for people to be out here plowing the streets because it helps with traffic getting around, and to me it would be safer," resident Brian Sanders said. “If he wasn't out here hurting anybody, leave him alone. Let him do it.”

Tyler Verdin a professional snow remover says you should never take matters into your own hands.

“Anyone who thinks they can buy a snow blade and plow and guys would go down the street without insurance they can take out fire hydrants, mail boxes, tear up yards and vehicles. Not being properly insured is a big risk," said Verdin, owner of Tyler’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

It’s a risk some are willing to take to help their neighbors.

“As long as long as nobody is going to call the cops on me then yes, I’ll do it," the man said.

In Des Moines, it is up to the homeowner to shovel sidewalks but leave the streets up to the professionals.