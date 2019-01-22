× Armed Suspect Arrested in Ames Kum and Go Robbery

AMES, Iowa — An Ames man is in police custody facing first degree robbery charges.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday Ames police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Kum and Go located at 111 Duff Avenue.

According to the clerk, the suspect pointed a handgun and demanded cash from the register and also stole the clerk’s wallet. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Ames police caught up with him on Main Street following a foot chase.

The suspect, 26-year-old Malcom Canada, faces several charges, including first degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Story County Jail.