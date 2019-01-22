× Court Docs Reveal Alleged Physical, Emotional Abuse by Sen. Ernst’s Ex-Husband

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa – Sen. Joni Ernst says she was emotionally and physically abused by her now ex-husband.

According to court documents, Sen. Ernst claims her ex-husband Gail did not support her political career, had a long-time girlfriend, and sought alimony when they initially filed for divorce.

An affidavit claims she confronted Gail about an alleged “special friendship” with their daughter’s babysitter and they went through a dark time in their marriage. She says an argument about the issue became physical and she nearly filed for divorce after. Sen. Ernst also claims she showed her injuries to a Victim’s Advocate at the Montgomery County courthouse where she worked as county auditor but “was embarrassed and humiliated, and didn’t want anyone to know about the assault.”

She even credited family issues to her decision to decline President Donald Trump’s offer to make her his vice president in 2016.

In his affidavit, Sen. Ernst’s husband alleges that she had an affair with one of her soldiers while deployed from 2003-2004.

Sen. Ernst plans to run for a second term in 2020.

We have reached out, but not received comment from Sen. Ernst’s office or her husband’s attorney.

The dissolution of marriage decree was filed Jan. 3rd.

Read court documents from the case:

Gail Ernst’s divorce filing

Sen. Joni Ernst’s response