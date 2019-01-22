× First Degree Murder Charge Filed in Death of Homeless Man Injured in Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man accused of hitting a homeless man with a stolen car is now charged with First Degree Murder.

Des Moines Police say Donterius Bomar, 21, hit Charles Childs with a stolen car on January 8th, 2019 on the east side of Des Moines. The hit-and-run was not reported at the time. Childs was found dead in a tent at a homeless camp on the morning of January 10th.

Police learned of the hit-and-run while investigating his death. Police say witnesses and surveillance cameras in the area lead them to Bomar who was already in the Polk County Jail at the time. He was charged with Attempted Murder on January 11th.

On Tuesday the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Childs’ cause of death as homicide. The Des Moines Police Department upgraded the charges against him to First Degree Murder.