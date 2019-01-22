Weather Related Delays and Closings
Gina Mandernach Discusses the Dangers of Radon in Iowa

Posted 4:29 pm, January 22, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gina Mandernach works as the John Stoddard Cancer Center Oncology outreach coordinator. She spoke with Sonya Heitshusen about the dangers of radon in Iowa, how to test for it and what to do if you have high levels of radon in your home.