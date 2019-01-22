Grand View Men’s Volleyball Seeks Repeat Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Grand View men's volleyball made a national championship run look easy. But that doesn't mean it was.

"One thing is for sure, that was definitely a lot of hard work," said senior John Chamone. "Those things never came easy. And we know the path to get there. There's going to be a lot of rocks, a lot of challenges that we're going to have to suffer."

The Vikings aren't expecting anything different this year.

"Pressure's always good," said Chamone. "I think we can always start to grow as a team, from that. We already have the mentality that when you're number one, all the teams are looking up for you."

"That's our expectation, is to feel good about the challenges that come with being at the top of the pecking order," said head coach Donan Cruz. "We feel comfortable in that position."

Even with freak athlete Tim Johnson gone, Grand View returns two All-Americans and six players with championship experience.

"We want guys that are on board, and going for the same goal right now," said Cruz.

The Charles Johnson Wellness Center isn't just the home of the Vikings. It's also the current home for the NAIA men's national tournament. GV is hoping that in a few months, it will also be the place the Vikings win their second-straight title.

"Let's just come in and work hard, and if all those things fit, and we go along with that mentality, then I think April, and playing in the last match in April, is going to be the outcome," said Cruz.

Hard to bet against them now.