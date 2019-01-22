Iowa Judge Rules ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Law Unconstitutional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Polk County judge has thrown out a controversial abortion bill passed last year, saying it violates the constitution.

The so-called "fetal heartbeat bill" banned any abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That is often before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

The bill was blocked immediately by an injunction and challenged by two women's clinics.

On Tuesday, a Polk County judge ruled the law unconstitutional. The state can appeal that ruling. The state is being represented by an outside group of attorneys for free in the case.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement on the ruling. It reads: "I am incredibly disappointed in today`s court ruling, because I believe that if death is determined when a heart stops beating, then a beating heart indicates life."