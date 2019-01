Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The state of Iowa now has bragging rights for having the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

Iowa was previously tied with Hawaii for the lowest rate. Iowa's rate held steady at 2.4 percent last month, and Hawaii saw a slight increase to 2.5 percent.

That gives Iowa the lowest rate in the U.S.

Alaska has the highest rate at 6.3 percent.

To see each state's unemployment rate, visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.