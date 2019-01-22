Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Sworn In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- At a ceremonial swearing in ceremony, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was announced as the state's youngest secretary.

Attending were Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa's Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and other agriculture leaders in the state.

Naig talked about his goals for the next four years of Iowa's agriculture, "Really focus on building and expanding our markets, staying focused on accelerating our progress on water quality and really then focusing on the next generation, especially our youth. And beginning farmers, and all the pieces that go into making that agriculture thrive."

Naig has already been the Secretary of Agriculture for nearly a year, appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds, after his predecessor was nominated to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an Under Secretary.

Naig says he took over the department in good shape, "There's nothing to fix, there's only opportunity to do more and do better and accelerate. And there's one thing that's always true in agriculture, right? There's always going to be change."