Jefferson Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Little Sister Accepts Plea Deal

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Jefferson man accused of sexually abusing his little sister, who was later murdered in a house fire, will take a plea deal.

Noah Exline was arrested in 2017 on seven counts of second-degree sex abuse.

The plea agreement states he will plead guilty to one count of indecent contact with a child – an aggravated misdemeanor – and all other charges will be dismissed.

Exline’s attorneys and the state will request a suspended two year prison sentence, three years of probation and a $625 fine.

The victim in the case, Noah’s sister Paige Exline, died in a house fire in 2017, along with her cousin Shakiah Cockerham. The girls’ grandmother and uncle were also injured.

That fire was intentionally set by Noah’s step-brother Patrick Thompson. He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder and arson. Officials say the fire was set to cover up the sex abuse.

Paige was also molested by her father James Exline. He is serving a 75-year prison sentence for the abuse.