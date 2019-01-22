Slick Driving Conditions For Tuesday’s Evening Commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Tuesday evening's storm landed in the middle of the metro's rush-hour commute home.

"It makes me feel a little uncomfortable. That’s why we are headed back,” Urbandale resident Steven Marcel said. “Don't go anywhere if you don't have to."

But if you must, Steven Marcel from Urbandale says to take it slow.

Because underneath the snow is ice, it caused slick driving conditions for this evening's commute home.

“That's the worst part. When you get snow during the commute because you put a lot of people on the roadway at one time," Sergeant Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol said.

