Snow, Freezing Rain, and Ice to Make Travel Difficult Tuesday

Another winter storm system will lift into Iowa Tuesday and will bring a variety of precipitation across the state. The storm slid a little bit further south overnight with colder air arriving sooner and that means the predicted snowfall totals have changed.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for the Metro and surrounding communities including areas along and north of I-80. This is where we will see the worst travel conditions and 4-6” snow totals by Tuesday night. A wintry mix will move through off and on during the day with the heaviest snow falling after 3:00 p.m.

As far as precipitation type goes, the southernmost tiers of counties look to definitely have rain through the morning ahead of the arrival of the surface low. There will be a transition line of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow south of I-80.

Where we do see some ice, we could see up to .15” of ice accrual along the transition line in Central Iowa. There may be some brief dry time with freezing drizzle during the afternoon with a dry slot that works in.

As the low pressure center moves east of Central Iowa, an area of snow will wrap around the state by 3:00 p.m. with blowing snow possible. Snow will accumulate through Central Iowa with 3 to 6” through Des Moines and higher amounts in Northern Central Iowa by Wednesday morning.