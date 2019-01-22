× Vehicle Crashes into Des Moines Homeless Shelter

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro shelter is expecting to house more than 200 people tonight, despite their building being hit by a truck.

The crash happened at the Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Mulberry Street shortly after 6 p.m.

The vehicle slammed through a glass wall near the shelter’s west side entrance. Staff say they plan to board up the wall and continue serving clients as usual.

“Nobody is injured. Everyone is okay. Thankfully nobody was in the area where the car crashed into the building during the time. We’re just very thankful that Des Moines Police Department was here promptly,” said Kendrew Panyanouvong, marketing coordinator at Central Iowa Shelter and Services.

Police were able to take the driver into custody. The driver has not been identified, and there is no information yet on any charges.