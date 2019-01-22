WATCH: Des Moines Schools Superintendent Calls Off Class with ‘Snow Day’ Song

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District has called off classes Tuesday because of the latest winter storm to target central Iowa — and they did it in a unique way.

The district shared the news via Twitter and linked to a video of Superintendent Dr. Tom Ahart and his wife, Jami Bassman Ahart, performing a parody of the theme song from that 70s show All in the Family, “Those Were the Days”.

In the Aharts’ version, “Snow Day,” Channel 13’s Ed Wilson even gets a shout out! Watch the video below.