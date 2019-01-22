Winter Blast a Blessing and Curse for Warren County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Winter in Iowa. For 12-year-old Josie McGraw and her family it is a gift. "I love being on the ice. It is so much fun," she said. However, it is also a curse for others like Carlton Vinsick. "It's been hectic. I've been shoveling a couple hours a day," he said. After falling victim to seven inches of snow just four days ago, mother nature sent a second round to Indianola Tuesday. Scott Streeter said, "I'm tired of it and ready for spring."

Iowa DOT plows tirelessly worked through town clearing the streets and highways as drivers cautiously navigated slick roads in sub-freezing temps. Streeter said, "It is very slushy and wet so far. Just drive slow."

As the snow plows work around the clock, they leave behind mounds of snow that may be enticing for children to play in. Authorities say they hope children find somewhere else to enjoy their snow days.

The Indianola Police Department took to Facebook saying "Children have been observed playing in snow forts along/near the path of snowplows and at facilities used to pile snow removed from around town. For the safety of our younger residents, we ask that snow play be done in a safer area that are away from roadways, parking lots and alleys."

The snow cancelled classes in Indianola and nearby Carlisle, both in Warren County. "It is way better than homework," said Brett Singleton, an Indianola High School student. Singleton along with his friend George Cummins said they found beauty in the bitter cold at the Iowa Wild ice rink in Pickard Park. "It was great because we got to come out on this ice rink and try it for the first time and it's pretty awesome," said Cummins.

Warren County residents seem to understand winter's wrath. Jana McGraw said, "It is not terribly frustrating. It's Iowa. It's undependable."

Extreme cold may only make matters worse along Iowa roads, but some seem to always look on the bright side during winters darkest days. Vinsick said, "I wish I had a snowmobile. That would be a lot of fun."