Centerville Charts Second Highest Snowfall Total For January

CENTERVILLE, Iowa- The snow falling here this week has boosted the January snow total to the second highest ever for this month. So far Centerville has experienced 19.6 inches of snow, second only to 26.1 inches in January of 1936.

Kyle Ocker, editor of the Daily Iowegian here did some digging of his own through old National Weather Service Charts. He found that the frequent snowfalls here have really added up.

“Despite only a seven snowfall events record thus far, the 2018-19 winter is quickly climbing up the ranks fueled largely by three major snowfall events of more than eight inches,” wrote Ocker in the Daily Iowegian. “The worst winter was 1911-12, when 56.7 inches was recorded. Not that it's meant as a challenge, but January 2019 still lags far behind from the highest single-month tally, which was March 1931 when 34.4 inches of snow fell in Centerville.”

“We might get up to maybe 3 to 4 inches but I haven’t seen this much in a long time since I went to school here which is over 15 years,” said Alicia Loman, of Centerville. “We planned on going sledding, but the road was not plowed where we go sledding, so we came home and shoveled some snow.”

“I have shoveled snow, five times this year, about two hours every time I shoveled,” said Dennis Ocker, of Centerville. “I can’t ever remember that much on the ground at one time."

Dennis Ocker is the uncle of newspaper editor Kyle Ocker. He looks at all the snow, as an opportunity.

“I’d like to sell it before it melts, because it depreciates when it melts, said Ocker. “Anybody that needs any extra snow, I got quite a bit for sale.”