Drake won its third straight Missouri Valley Conference game, 78-66 over Evansville.

Nick McGlynn led Drake with 20 points, 10 rebounds.

Meantime, UNI led Southern Illinois 35-14, but couldn't hold it. Panthers lose, 70-62.

Women's basketball, Iowa turns back Rutgers, 72-66 behind 32 points and 12 rebounds for Megan Gustafson.

Iowa State can't keep up with Baylor in Waco, 84-69 Bears. Bridget Carleton scored 28 for ISU.