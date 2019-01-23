× USDA Reopens FSA Thursday Allowing Hundreds of Iowans To Return to Work

CARLISLE, Iowa– Wednesday, President Trump canceled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s use of a military aircraft and now Pelosi is blocking the president from using the House chamber to deliver the State of the Union address.

The dispute stems from the ongoing government shutdown.

All while Iowa farmers are caught in the middle.

“Trading rumors puts a lot of risk out there for us,” said Corey Goodhue.

More risk in an already unpredictable career like farming, Goodhue says makes his job even harder.

The Carlisle farmer says he is feeling the impacts of the government shutdown.

“At a personal level I have some family members close friends and neighbors who work at the USDA they don’t live pay check to paycheck, but they have been out of work long enough,” Goodhue said.

But they’ll be able to return to work Thursday.

The USDA is reopening Farm Service Agency offices nationwide, including 97 in Iowa. The FSA will offer fourteen services that were on hold due to the shutdown. On the list is the Market Facilitation Program, and various emergency assistance programs. Which Goodhue says are vital.

“One of the big things the FSA administers is the market facilitation payment with the tariffs going on between U.S. and China the Trump Administration announced soybean producers would get so per bushel, but you had to prove that,” Goodhue said.

The FSA will partly reopen all offices in Iowa with no timeline on when services will be back to operating at 100 percent.