Hearing Thursday for Ex-Clarke County Attorney Charged with OWI, Child Endangerment

OSCEOLA, Iowa — The former Clarke County Attorney will be arraigned Thursday on charges of operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Michelle Rivera was arrested following the December 14th incident.

Investigators say dispatch received a call about an erratic driver. The caller followed the driver, who turned out to be Rivera, to the Clarke County Courthouse.

Officers found Rivera at the courthouse and say she exhibited signs of intoxication. They also learned she had dropped her daughter off at daycare minutes before the complaint about erratic driving.

Rivera lost re-election in November of 2018, a month after she was arrested for public intoxication for allegedly being drunk in the courtroom.