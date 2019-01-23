Heavy Snow, Strong Winds Create Poor Visibility and Dangerous Roads

The Winter Storm Warning goes until 9:00 a.m. as heavy snow continues to fall across the metro early Wednesday morning.

The DOT has been working hard all night to keep the roads drivable, but they are still completely covered in snow. The snow is expected to continue through the rest of the morning commute, but drier weather is headed our way throughout the late morning and afternoon.

So far totals are coming in between 4 and 7″ with isolated amounts near 8″ in southern Iowa. Visibility will be very low due to strong wind and the strong wind will also keep wind chills near zero Wednesday. The wind is expected to die down through the late part of the day, but will pick back up on Thursday.

Arctic air will move in for the end of the week and stick with us through the weekend. Not only do we have this arctic air mass expected to arrive, but also another round of snow. That will impact the early part of the next work week.