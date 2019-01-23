× Marshalltown Police Again Urging Community to Help Find Missing Teen

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department urged the community again on Wednesday to stay alert for any signs of a missing teenager.

13-year-old Corey Brown was last seen walking home around 11:15pm on Tuesday in the area of Jackie Terrace. Brown was wearing a red shirt, black pants, grey tennis shoes, a black and green coat and Seattle Seahawks stocking cap.

If you have any information about Corey’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 754-5725 or the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641) 753-1234.