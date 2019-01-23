× Police: Man Stole Truck, Intentionally Crashed it Into Homeless Shelter

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man they say stole a truck and crashed it into a Des Moines homeless shelter Tuesday night.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says 59-year-old Timothy Jones stole a pickup truck from the Quik Trip at 14th and Ingersoll around 6:19 p.m. The truck had been left unlocked and running.

Police say Jones then drove the truck to the Central Iowa Shelter and Services at 1420 Mulberry and then intentionally crashed it into the building.

Significant damage was done to the building’s entrance.

“Nobody is injured. Everyone is okay. Thankfully nobody was in the area where the car crashed into the building during the time. We’re just very thankful that Des Moines Police Department was here promptly,” said Kendrew Panyanouvong, marketing coordinator at Central Iowa Shelter and Services.

Jones is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $75,000. He is charged with 2nd degree theft, 1st degree criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.