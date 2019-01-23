× Police Seek Help in Search for Missing Marshalltown Teen

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – The public is being asked for help to locate a missing Marshalltown teen.

The Marshalltown Police Department posted a message on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning asking for help to find 13-year-old Corey Brown.

Brown was last seen Tuesday night around 11:15 in the area of Jackie Terrace.

He is 5’ and 98 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants, grey shoes with a green Nike logo, a black and lime green coat, and a Seattle Seahawks stocking hat.

If you have any information about Corey Brown’s location, contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.