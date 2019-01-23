× Scholten to Help Iowans Get Earned Income Tax Credit

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Democratic congressional candidate for Iowa’s Fourth District held a news conference Wednesday at the Statehouse to announce his new job.

J.D. Scholten revealed that he is now the new state director for Working Hero Iowa. The non-profit group is part of a national movement trying to make sure lower income workers get the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The organization says Iowans miss out on $135 to $140 million worth of state and federal tax refunds because they don’t claim it.

The group hopes to mobilize volunteers to help people with their taxes.

“I hear a lot of folks who are living paycheck to paycheck. And when they receive their Earned Income Tax Credit, it’s the one time a year that they can actually pay their bills. So, like I previously mentioned, Iowans are leaving millions of dollars on the table,” Scholten said.

Scholten did not say he would run against Rep. Steve King, who he lost to in the 2018 election, or Sen. Joni Ernst in 2020, but he says he would not rule out a run for something.