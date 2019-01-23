Seven Abandoned Animals Rescued from Property Near Albia

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of seven animals rescued from rural Monroe County after being found abandoned in the cold without food, water or shelter.

Three horses, two dogs, a steer and a burro were rescued on Monday.

The ARL says two of the horses were underweight. The burro’s halter had been left on so long it had rubbed the animals hair off. It was so rusted that it had to be cut off. The steer is in need of hoof care and will be taken to Iowa State University for treatment.

The ARL is assisting with the investigation into the abandonment of the animals. No charges have been filed.