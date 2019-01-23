Snow Causes Headaches for Metro Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines residents say after last Tuesday night’s snow storm they're ready to move on from winter.

“The first one is novelty and people forgot how to drive in it, and the second one is a little more like 'oh it's beautiful and now we get used to it' and the third one, I think, maybe just so quickly in a row we're a little bit over it” said Beth Mensing.

Especially with poor driving conditions early in the day.

“So, we were just sitting inside the branch and there was a girl in a Toyota Prius that couldn't get up the hill so I just decided to throw on my boots and help her out” said Kyle Pieper.

The snow also caused problems for organizations like Meals on Wheels, who had to cancel their deliveries.

“You know it's never an easy decision to make, you know just like we've seen with the schools all week, but like I said our first priority is keeping people safe” said Bambi Press, Community Nutrition Manager for Weslylife Meals on Wheels.

However, a dedicated group of drivers will be going out this evening to get meals to their most vulnerable clients.

“It's an incredible group of people, over 50% of our drivers are over 60 years of age themselves so they really understand this population and understand how tough it is to be out there and isolated, especially in weather like this” said Press.

While some drivers made it on the streets, others were still shoveling out, especially in residential areas. Police say if that applies to you there a few things to make sure of to avoid a ticket.

“You know the things we're looking for are, your car needs to be visible to other cars so you need to have the snow cleared off of it, and you also need to make sure you get the car off the road so our crews have a wide safe space to work in” said Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

Police have issued well over 150 citations and expect that number to grow rapidly towards the end of the day.