Snow Ends, Strong Winds and Arctic Air Ahead

Heavy snow fell across the metro Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The DOT has been working hard to keep the roads drivable, but many secondary roads are still covered in snow. Thankfully, drier weather is headed our way throughout the afternoon. The sun will peek through the clouds and the wind will be a lot weaker.

Thursday will be dry, but the wind will pick back up and cause problems once again. The wind is expected to be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph. Because of the fresh snow, blowing snow is likely to cause low visibility and snow covered roads despite no additional snowfall.

Arctic air will move in for the end of the week and stick with us through the weekend. Not only do we have this arctic air mass expected to arrive, but also another round of snow. That will impact the early part of the next work week.