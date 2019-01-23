× Veterans Talk Legislative Priorities at Iowa State Capital

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa veterans spoke to Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday about their priorities for the legislative session.

It was part of the Iowa Commission of Veterans’ annual Veterans Day at the State Capitol.

The event featured speeches from Iowa veterans and from elected officials, followed by a discussion over legislative initiatives. Some of those initiatives included protecting the financial integrity of the Iowa Veterans Home, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

The Commission of Veterans Affairs also hopes to raise awareness of mental health problems and sexual trauma among veterans.