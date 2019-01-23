Weather Related Delays and Closings

Win a new John Deere Pressure Washer and 4 tickets to the Des Moines Home + Garden Show!

Posted 4:30 pm, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:33PM, January 23, 2019

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will win a John Deere Pressure Washer PLUS 4 tickets to the Des Moines Home + Garden Show! The Des Moines Home + Garden Show is February 7-10 at the Iowa Events Center.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Use code WHO to save $3 on your tickets!

Click here for more information about the Des Moines Home + Garden Show.