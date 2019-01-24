× 75 Years in Prison for Woman Who Duped Prospective Immigrant Homebuyers Out of $220K+

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman living in Des Moines was sentenced to 75 years in prison Wednesday for scamming multiple victims out of more than $220,000 when she took money to sell homes that she did not own.

Fifty-five-year-old Vera Anaya-Hermosillo was convicted on 13 counts of theft. The Polk County Attorney’s Office says she took money from recent immigrants who thought they were purchasing homes – but Anaya-Hermosillo did not have the right to sell those homes.

Many of the immigrants, most of whom do not speak English, were left without a home and their life savings after being duped by Anaya-Hermosillo.

Anaya-Hermosillo faces deportation after her sentence is complete.