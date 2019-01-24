Arctic Air Brings Dangerous Wind Chill Temperatures

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Thursday as the strong northwest wind is causing blowing snow to create icy roads across central Iowa. That wind is sustained at 20-30 mph.

The wind will die down throughout the evening, so blowing snow won’t be much of an issue throughout the overnight and Friday.

What we will see through Thursday night and Friday are dangerous wind chills. Even though the wind won’t be very strong, a mostly clear sky will allow for temperatures to fall below zero. The 5-15 mph westerly wind will allow wind chill temperatures to fall near 20-30° below zero. Because of this a Wind Chill Advisory will start at 6:00 p.m. and last until 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Light snow is also possible during the late morning hours on Friday. Snow totals are expected to be under a half inch. This will be one of many weak fronts to pass through the state over the next few days. Light snow is also possible early Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday, and Sunday night into Monday.

The most potent system looks to be early next week. As of now the worst weather conditions look to impact northeast Iowa. Stay tuned as details will ironed out over the coming days.