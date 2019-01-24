Blowing Snow, Frigid Temperatures to Affect Iowa Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Iowa until 6:00 p.m. because of blowing snow.

Winds will be intense at 20-30 mph Thursday with gusts up near 45 mph. The fresh snow cover will lead to the white-out conditions as the snow is blown around, especially in open and rural areas. Travel could be difficult on Thursday.

Highs will be in the teens in the morning and drop to the single digits by afternoon. We’ll wake up to temperatures below zero on Friday and wind chills as low as -20º.

Friday, a clipper will cross Central Iowa. This will bring a quick dusting to 1″ of snow through the state.

Chances of some light snow showers linger through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will return to the 20s during the weekend, but another storm system could bring more significant snow across the state by Monday morning. We’ll see another arctic blast by mid-week.