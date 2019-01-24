Cross Country Skiing Season in Full Swing at Jester Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANGER, Iowa -- Snow may not be fun for everyone but cross country skiers are excited to glide along the trails at Jester Park.

“Polk County Conservation really took it to the next level when they picked up groomer and the gator just to tow everything. I mean, the setup that they have is what they use out in Utah for olympic stuff,” Pingora Outdoors Owner Dominic Keeling said.

Keeling said they need about three to four inches of snow to run the groomer along the trails.

“These last eight inches over night really made a difference for us and the conditions are about as good as you could dream of,” Keeling said.

He said there is about seven miles of cross country skiing and snowshoeing trail at Jester Park.

Ski experts, like Scott Lukan, tell me if you can walk you can ski.

Pingora Outdoors has everything beginners need from ski and snowshoe rentals to hot chocolate.

“You’ve got a nice loop out here right outside of Pingora so you can come in for hot chocolate by the wood burning stove if you want to. I mean it’s pretty easy. You can just walk on them if you want. You’ll get more comfortable and get a little more glide. The more times you do it the more fun it gets,” Lukan said.

Skiers said it’s a great way to get some exercise outside during the wintertime.

“It’s a great fitness activity. It’s great for your body and when you’re able to do it outside and in an environment where you don’t get to see this too often: just beautiful, pristine snow. You put it all together and it’s just an amazing experience,” Lukan said.

Keeling said they hope to make the snow last as long as they can at Jester Park.