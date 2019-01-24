× Final Defendant in Sabrina Ray Case Reaches Plea Deal

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The fifth and final family member charged in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray has reached a plea deal.

Josie Bousman, the adoptive cousin of Sabrina, is charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of child endangerment causing death, and obstructing prosecution. She previously agreed to testify against the other defendants in the case but none of them went to trial.

Bousman’s plea hearing has been scheduled for February 1st. Details of the plea agreement are not being released prior to the hearing.

Sabrina Ray was found dead in the family’s Perry home in 2017. Her autopsy revealed she had been abused and starved. The teen weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Misty, Marc, and Justin Ray and Carla Bousman all took plea deals for their role in Sabrina’s death and are currently serving prison sentences.

Misty and Marc were sentenced last week. Misty will spend the rest of her life in prison and is not eligible for parole. Marc was sentenced to 80 years in prison and must serve 35 years before becoming eligible for parole.