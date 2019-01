Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#19 Iowa took a five-game winning streak into Thursday night's showdown with Big Ten power Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes led the #6 Spartans by four at the half, and later by 8. It did not last.

Michigan State went on a 24-2 run and left no doubt, 82-67. That's 21 straight Big Ten wins for the Spartans.

Luka Garza had 20 points for Iowa.