Johnston Teens Accused of Sex Assault Seek Video of Alleged Attack to Prepare for Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teens at the center of a sexual assault incident that happened in Johnston last year were back in court Thursday morning.

The legal teams for Morgan Hough and Ritter Stahlbaum are asking the state to turn over a Snapchat video of the alleged incident to them to prepare for the trial.

The state has allowed their lawyers to view the video but maintains that content of the video is too inappropriate to let them have it.

Hough and Stahlbaum, along with Kaden Dishman and Noah Lamar, are accused of sexually abusing a classmate at Hough’s home last September. The incident was recorded on numerous cell phones.

Lamar and Dishman were sentenced in juvenile court to lower offenses.

A continuance hearing on the issue has been set for February 7th. Hough and Stahlbaum are currently scheduled to be tried together in adult court in March.

The father of the alleged victim has filed a civil lawsuit against the four teens and their parents. That case is scheduled to go to trial November 4th, 2019.