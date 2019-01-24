Knoxville Business’ Roof Collapses Due to Heavy Snow

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — All the snow over the past several days proved to be too much for one building in Knoxville.

Raceway Tire and Exhaust, at 209 S Lincoln St., posted photos on Facebook after the flat roof of their shop collapsed under the weight of that snow Wednesday.

They wrote, “Thank God for watching over our Raceway Tire & Exhaust family today. Thankfully our good Lord gave us a little bit of a warning before the roof gave way. Everyone escaped unharmed!”

In another post, the shop thanked all of the emergency responders and other businesses who helped out when the roof collapsed.

The business is closed until further notice.