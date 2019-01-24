× Police Ask Property Owners to Help in Search for Missing Marshalltown Teen

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Marshalltown property owners are being enlisted to help in the search for a 13-year-old last seen Tuesday night.

The Marshalltown Police Department is asking all property owners in the town to check their properties, homes, buildings, garages, sheds, and vehicles for 13-year-old Corey Brown. Police say it’s possible that Brown may still be in the community and sought shelter or hid in one of those locations.

Brown was last seen Tuesday night around 11:15 in the area of Jackie Terrace.

He is 5’ and 98 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants, grey shoes with a green Nike logo, a black and lime green coat, and a Seattle Seahawks stocking hat.

If you have any information about Corey Brown’s location, contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.